Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you - Reno Omokri writes
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Reno Omokri has said that God deals with people who feed those that are richer than them.

 

He shared this thought in a post on his Instagram page this afternoon.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“When You Feed Those Richer Than You, God Deals With You” – Reno Omokri Naija Loaded:
“When You Feed Those Richer Than You, God Deals With You” – Reno Omokri
”When You Feed Those Richer Than You, God Deals With You” – Reno Omokri Information Nigeria:
”When You Feed Those Richer Than You, God Deals With You” – Reno Omokri
When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you – Reno Omokri writes Lailas News:
When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you – Reno Omokri writes
"When you feed those richer than you, God deals with you" - Reno Omokri Gist Reel:
"When you feed those richer than you, God deals with you" - Reno Omokri
Tori News:
''When You Feed Those Richer Than You, God Deals With You'' - Reno Omokri


   More Picks
1 Make provisions for welfare of corps members, NYSC DG tells corps employers - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
2 You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Court remands 38-year-old man for allegedly defiling six-year-old girl - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
4 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Many Corps members in the country are drug addicts – NYSC - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
9 NUT rejects attempt by Kaduna govt to conduct another competence test for teachers - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 7,000 Sign Online Petition Demanding Trial Of President Buhari By International Criminal Court - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info