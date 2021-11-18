Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I am so happy that you have finally put your differences aside and allowed love guide you- Lola Omotayo-Okoye celebrates her husband, Peter and his twin brother Paul
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Lola Omotayo-Okoye has sent birthday wishes to her husband, Peter Okoye, and his twin brother, Paul, as they turn a year older today November 18.
Lola in her post expressed happiness
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"I am so happy that you have finally put your differences aside and allowed love guide you" – Lola Omotayo celebrates her husband, Peter and his twin brother Paul
The Will:
Lola Omotayo-Okoye Celebrates Husband, Peter And Twin Brother Paul
Naija Parrot:
“I am so happy that you have finally put your differences aside and allowed love guide you” – Lola Omotayo celebrates her husband, Peter and his twin brother Paul
Tori News:
So Happy That You Have Finally Allowed Love Guide You - Lola Omotayo-Okoye Celebrates Her Husband, Peter and His Twin Brother Paul
More Picks
1
I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
3
You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
5
Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
7,000 Sign Online Petition Demanding Trial Of President Buhari By International Criminal Court -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
7
FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
8 hours ago
8
Ice Prince x Ckay – “Shakara” -
Too Xclusive,
11 hours ago
9
One in every 6 children in Nigeria depressed - UNICEF -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Cynthia Morgan sends message to those compelling people to celebrate them -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...