35-year-old Nigerian national arrested with heroin worth N276m in India Linda Ikeji Blog - Police have arrested a 35-year-old Nigerian national and allegedly seized 513 grams of heroin worth 5 crore (N276,408,117.80) from his possession in Mohan Garden area in Dwarka, Delhi. Police on Thursday, November 18, said that the anti-narcotics cell ...



News Credibility Score: 99%