News at a Glance
Don Jazzy raises the bar, supports Davido's birthday dream with about N6M
Gist Reel
- Popular music producer and singer, Don Jazzy, splashes the sum of $11,000 on Afrobeat star, Davido Adeleke, for his upcoming birthday.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Don Jazzy shows love to Davido as he gifts him $11,000 for his birthday
Mp3 Bullet:
Davido reveals the shocking amount Don Jazzy sent to him »
Naija News:
Davido’s Babymama Shows Him Love, Gifts Him Money
More Picks
1
I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
3
You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
5
Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
7
When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you - Reno Omokri writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
10 hours ago
9
Ice Prince x Ckay – “Shakara” -
Too Xclusive,
12 hours ago
10
One in every 6 children in Nigeria depressed - UNICEF -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
