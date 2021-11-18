Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court dismisses EFCC’s prayer to recall witnesses in money laundering suit against ex-NNPC GMD
News photo The Eagle Online  - Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling, held that though the court had discretionary power to do so, granting the request after the prosecution and the defence had closed their case would inhibit the defendant’s right to fair hearing.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Court dismisses EFCC’s prayer to recall witnesses against ex-NNPC GMD Yakubu Daily Nigerian:
Court dismisses EFCC’s prayer to recall witnesses against ex-NNPC GMD Yakubu
Court Dismisses EFCC’s Prayer To Recall Witnesses Against Ex-NNPC GMD Yakubu The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Dismisses EFCC’s Prayer To Recall Witnesses Against Ex-NNPC GMD Yakubu
ROAD CLOSED: Court dismisses EFCC’s prayer to recall witnesses in suit against ex-NNPC GMD Maritime First Newspaper:
ROAD CLOSED: Court dismisses EFCC’s prayer to recall witnesses in suit against ex-NNPC GMD


   More Picks
1 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
3 You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal - The Cable, 10 hours ago
7 When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you - Reno Omokri writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 10 hours ago
9 Ice Prince x Ckay – “Shakara” - Too Xclusive, 12 hours ago
10 One in every 6 children in Nigeria depressed - UNICEF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info