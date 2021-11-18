Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Budweiser Game of Kings Team Managers Eager to Coach John Terry, Roberto Carlos
Information Nigeria  - Two lucky fans have emerged managers of the two teams that will feature international football legends, John Terry and Roberto Carlos and football stars from the Nigerian Professional Football League in the Budweiser Game of Kings match scheduled to ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Budweiser Game of Kings Team Managers eager to coach John Terry, Roberto Carlos Daily Post:
Budweiser Game of Kings Team Managers eager to coach John Terry, Roberto Carlos
Budweiser Game of Kings Team Managers Eager to Coach John Terry, Roberto Carlos Naija Loaded:
Budweiser Game of Kings Team Managers Eager to Coach John Terry, Roberto Carlos
Budweiser Game of Kings Team Managers Eager to Coach John Terry, Roberto Carlos Too Xclusive:
Budweiser Game of Kings Team Managers Eager to Coach John Terry, Roberto Carlos


   More Picks
1 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal - The Cable, 13 hours ago
6 FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
7 When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you - Reno Omokri writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Lagos Panel Report: 'Lai Mohammed Should Immediately Resign for Lying to Nigerians' - Reps Minority Caucus - Tori News, 13 hours ago
9 Ice Prince x Ckay – “Shakara” - Too Xclusive, 15 hours ago
10 One in every 6 children in Nigeria depressed - UNICEF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info