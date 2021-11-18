Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lekki panel report: Lai Mohammed out of Nigeria, to respond soon, says spokesman
News photo The Punch  - Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, is currently out of Nigeria on an official assignment and will soon react to the report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters, ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lekki Panel Report: Lai Mohammed Out Of Nigeria, Expect Response Soon — Spokesman Sahara Reporters:
Lekki Panel Report: Lai Mohammed Out Of Nigeria, Expect Response Soon — Spokesman
EndSARS Report: Why Lai Mohammed Haven’t Respond To Alleged Lekki Killings Independent:
EndSARS Report: Why Lai Mohammed Haven’t Respond To Alleged Lekki Killings
Lagos #EndSARS Report: Lai Mohammed Would Respond Soon - Spokesperson News Break:
Lagos #EndSARS Report: Lai Mohammed Would Respond Soon - Spokesperson
Lekki toll gate #EndSARS report: Why Lai Mohammed is yet to react Kemi Filani Blog:
Lekki toll gate #EndSARS report: Why Lai Mohammed is yet to react


   More Picks
1 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
6 127 Enugu inmates to sit for NECO exams - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Ice Prince x Ckay – “Shakara” - Too Xclusive, 23 hours ago
8 Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you - Reno Omokri writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info