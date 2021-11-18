Post News
News at a Glance
"Get you a Yoruba guy" Temi Otedola writes and her boyfriend Mr Eazi responds
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Temi Otedola took to Twitter to advise woman to get a Yoruba man. "Get you a Yoruba boy," she tweeted. Her boyfriend, Mr Eazi, approved of her post, adding: "From Ogun State to avoid ambiguity."
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“Get yourself a Yoruba guy, to avoid ambiguity” – Temi Otedola and lover, Mr Eazi advises
My Celebrity & I:
“Get you a Yoruba guy” Temi Otedola writes and her boyfriend Mr Eazi responds
Salone:
WOW – “Get you a Yoruba guy” Temi Otedola writes and her boyfriend Mr Eazi responds
Naija on Point:
See How Mr. Eazi Reacted When His Girlfriend Advised Ladies To Get A Yoruba Boyfriend
More Picks
1
I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
3
Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
5
They killed my elder brother in his palace and ten others - Governor Ishaku's aide confirms attack on Taraba village by Cameroonian separatists -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Why Oyingbo Market was closed – Iyaloja General -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
7
Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demands within 7 days -
Daily Times,
6 hours ago
8
Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC -
Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
9
FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
22 hours ago
10
127 Enugu inmates to sit for NECO exams -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
