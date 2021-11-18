Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#ENDSARS panel members now under attack, Adegboruwa cries out
Nigerian Tribune  - #ENDSARS panel members now under attack, Adegboruwa cries out

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Call Your Agents Attacking #EndSARS Panel Members To Order – Adegboruwa Tells Lagos Governor Sahara Reporters:
Call Your Agents Attacking #EndSARS Panel Members To Order – Adegboruwa Tells Lagos Governor
Govt agents attacking Lagos panel members over #ENDSARS report – Adegboruwa Ripples Nigeria:
Govt agents attacking Lagos panel members over #ENDSARS report – Adegboruwa
#EndSARS Report: Government agents attacking panel members — Adegboruwa The Eagle Online:
#EndSARS Report: Government agents attacking panel members — Adegboruwa
#EndSARS: Adegboruwa Raises Alarm, Says Govt Agents Attacking Panel Members Global Village Extra:
#EndSARS: Adegboruwa Raises Alarm, Says Govt Agents Attacking Panel Members


   More Picks
1 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
6 127 Enugu inmates to sit for NECO exams - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Ice Prince x Ckay – “Shakara” - Too Xclusive, 23 hours ago
8 Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you - Reno Omokri writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info