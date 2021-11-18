Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
President Buhari signs Climate Change Bill: Here’s what you need to know
Mandy News
- Nigeria's President Mohammadu Buhari on Thursday's climate change bill into law.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Uba Sani hails Buhari for signing AMCON
Nigerian Tribune:
Buhari signs Climate Change, AMCON bills into law
The Nation:
Buhari signs Climate Change, AMCON Amendment Bills to laws
Premium Times:
Buhari signs Nigeria’s Climate Change bill into law
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Buhari Signs Climate Change, AMCON Amendment Bills To Laws
Pulse Nigeria:
President Buhari signs Climate Change bill into law
News Break:
Buhari Signs Climate Change, AMCON Amendment Bills Into Law
The Will:
Buhari Signs Climate Change, AMCON Bills Into Law
Daily Nigerian:
Buhari signs climate change, AMCON amendment bills into law
Global Village Extra:
Buhari Signs Climate Change, AMCON Amendment Bills Into Law
Within Nigeria:
President Buhari signs climate change bill into law
More Picks
1
Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down -
Legit,
4 hours ago
3
Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
5
Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
6
Don Jazzy raises the bar, supports Davido's birthday dream with about N6M -
Gist Reel,
20 hours ago
7
2023 Elections: Gbajabiamila meets Buhari, urges president to support direct primaries, sign electoral bill -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
8
Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman -
Naija Loaded,
5 hours ago
9
Download Champion Sound By Davido Ft. Focalistic MP3 -
GY Online NG,
18 hours ago
10
'Nigerians are not intelligent' Kemi Olunloyo says as she claims Psquare never broke up -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
