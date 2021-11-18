Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG
News photo The Punch  - Bandits operating in Katsina State now make use of Radio Frequency Walkie-Talkie Transreceivers for communication among themselves.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits using walkie-talkies to beat telecom shutdown – Katsina govt Daily Trust:
Bandits using walkie-talkies to beat telecom shutdown – Katsina govt
Bandits now use walkie talkies to beat Katsina network shutdown – SSG Within Nigeria:
Bandits now use walkie talkies to beat Katsina network shutdown – SSG
Terror bandits now using walkie-talkies to beat telecommunications shutdown in Northwest Nigeria, says Katsina State govt Global Upfront:
Terror bandits now using walkie-talkies to beat telecommunications shutdown in Northwest Nigeria, says Katsina State govt


   More Picks
1 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Davido's Wema Bank account restricted after over N130 million got deposited in it within a day - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
3 You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal - The Cable, 10 hours ago
7 When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you - Reno Omokri writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 10 hours ago
9 Ice Prince x Ckay – “Shakara” - Too Xclusive, 12 hours ago
10 One in every 6 children in Nigeria depressed - UNICEF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info