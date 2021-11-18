Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Makinde donates N32.5m to 13 slain Amotekun operatives’ families, opens new hqtrs
MetroStar Nigeria
- Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, donated the sum of (N32.5 million, to family members of 13 Amotekun operatives, who lost their lives within the first one year of the outfit.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Makinde Donates N32.5m To 13 Families Of Slain Amotekun Corps Members
PM News:
Makinde donates N32.5m to families of slain Amotekun Corps members - P.M. News
Prompt News:
Makinde donates N32.5m to 13 families of slain Amotekun Corps members
More Picks
1
I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal -
The Cable,
13 hours ago
6
FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
13 hours ago
7
When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you - Reno Omokri writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
Lagos Panel Report: 'Lai Mohammed Should Immediately Resign for Lying to Nigerians' - Reps Minority Caucus -
Tori News,
13 hours ago
9
Ice Prince x Ckay – “Shakara” -
Too Xclusive,
15 hours ago
10
One in every 6 children in Nigeria depressed - UNICEF -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
