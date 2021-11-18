Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Makinde donates N32.5m to 13 slain Amotekun operatives’ families, opens new hqtrs
MetroStar Nigeria  - Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, donated the sum of (N32.5 million, to family members of 13 Amotekun operatives, who lost their lives within the first one year of the outfit.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

