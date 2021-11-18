Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Former Abia state governor cum Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for the sack of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, Kalu said Rohr is
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Rohr Not Good Enough For Super Eagles -Orji Kalu
Daily Post:
Super Eagles: Gernot Rohr’s severance pay if sacked revealed
Naija Loaded:
Orji Kalu Calls For Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr’s Sack
Nigerian Eye:
Orji Kalu calls for Gernot Rohr’s sack
The Eagle Online:
NFF: We have not sacked Gernot Rohr
PM News:
Wake up, Gernot Rohr not a good coach: Orji Kalu writes NFF - P.M. News
Online Nigeria:
Rohr Not Good Enough For Super Eagles -Orji Kalu
Within Nigeria:
Orji Kalu calls for Gernot Rohr’s sack
Western Post News:
NFF Sacks Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Coach
Tori News:
Orji Kalu Calls For Gernot Rohr’s Sack
More Picks
1
I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
You have to do free concert for your fans - Seyi Tinubu tells Davido after the singer raked over 100m donations from his friends -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Insecurity: Uzodinma to launch new security outfit -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Davido is the biggest and most powerful influencer in Africa. He is a god amongst men - Harrysong -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal -
The Cable,
15 hours ago
7
FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
14 hours ago
8
When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you - Reno Omokri writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Lagos Panel Report: 'Lai Mohammed Should Immediately Resign for Lying to Nigerians' - Reps Minority Caucus -
Tori News,
14 hours ago
10
One in every 6 children in Nigeria depressed - UNICEF -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...