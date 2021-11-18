Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov Abiodun nominates Ogungbade as Attorney General
News photo The Punch  - The Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has nominated Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade as the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ogun: Gov Abiodun appoints new Attorney General Daily Post:
Ogun: Gov Abiodun appoints new Attorney General
Abiodun nominates Attorney General The Nation:
Abiodun nominates Attorney General
Governor Abiodun appoints new Attorney General TVC News:
Governor Abiodun appoints new Attorney General
Abiodun appoints new Attorney General and Justice Commissioner The Eagle Online:
Abiodun appoints new Attorney General and Justice Commissioner
Gov Abiodun appoints new Attorney General Within Nigeria:
Gov Abiodun appoints new Attorney General
Abiodun nominates new Attorney General The Point:
Abiodun nominates new Attorney General


   More Picks
1 I am not surprised at your foolery - Cynthia Morgan slams Davido's fans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal - The Cable, 23 hours ago
3 Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 They killed my elder brother in his palace and ten others - Governor Ishaku's aide confirms attack on Taraba village by Cameroonian separatists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Why Oyingbo Market was closed – Iyaloja General - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
7 Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demands within 7 days - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
8 Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
9 FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 22 hours ago
10 127 Enugu inmates to sit for NECO exams - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info