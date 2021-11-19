Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mo Abudu's EbonyLife becomes MBA case study at Harvard varsity
The Punch  - In a record-breaking feat, Mo Abudu's media company, EbonyLife, has become a case study for Masters' students at the Harvard Business School.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Harvard Business School to teach case study on EbonyLife The Guardian:
Harvard Business School to teach case study on EbonyLife
EbonyLife is Now a Harvard Business School MBA Case Study Bella Naija:
EbonyLife is Now a Harvard Business School MBA Case Study
EbonyiLife Studios To Be Taught As A Case Study In Harvard Business School News Break:
EbonyiLife Studios To Be Taught As A Case Study In Harvard Business School


