Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days
Vanguard News
- The Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja said that it would address the basic demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demands within 7 days
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian govt to address ASUU’s basic demands next week – Finance minister
Pulse Nigeria:
FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days to avert strike
News Verge:
Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7days — NEWSVERGE
Daily Nigerian:
Strike: Nigerian govt promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7days
The Eagle Online:
Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within seven days
The News Guru:
Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7days
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Strike: FG Promises To Address ASUU’s Basic Demand Within 7days
Prompt News:
Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7days
Screen Gist:
Strike: FG Promises To Address ASUU’s Basic Demand Within 7days
More Picks
1
43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal -
The Cable,
1 day ago
2
Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down -
Legit,
2 hours ago
4
Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
5
Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC -
Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
6
Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
7
They killed my elder brother in his palace and ten others - Governor Ishaku's aide confirms attack on Taraba village by Cameroonian separatists -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Don Jazzy raises the bar, supports Davido's birthday dream with about N6M -
Gist Reel,
19 hours ago
9
2023 Elections: Gbajabiamila meets Buhari, urges president to support direct primaries, sign electoral bill -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
10
Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...