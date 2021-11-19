Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Leads Africa With $18bn As global Remittances Hit 7.3%
News photo Inside Business Nigeria  - Nigeria again led the rest of Africa as remittances to low- and middle-income countries are projected to register a 7.3 percent to reach $58

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Remittances to Nigeria, others grow 7.3% to $589b The Nation:
Remittances to Nigeria, others grow 7.3% to $589b
Nigeria leads Africa with $18bn as global remittances hit 7.3% The Sun:
Nigeria leads Africa with $18bn as global remittances hit 7.3%
World Bank Predicts $17.6bn Diaspora Remittance to Nigeria In 2021 Biz Watch Nigeria:
World Bank Predicts $17.6bn Diaspora Remittance to Nigeria In 2021
W/Bank Projects $17.6bn Diaspora Remittance To Nigeria Economic Confidential:
W/Bank Projects $17.6bn Diaspora Remittance To Nigeria
Nigeria, with $18 billion, leads Africa as global remittances rise by 7.3 per cent, says World Bank Global Upfront:
Nigeria, with $18 billion, leads Africa as global remittances rise by 7.3 per cent, says World Bank


   More Picks
1 43 killed in attack on Sokoto community, says Tambuwal - The Cable, 1 day ago
2 Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down - Legit, 2 hours ago
4 Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
7 They killed my elder brother in his palace and ten others - Governor Ishaku's aide confirms attack on Taraba village by Cameroonian separatists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Don Jazzy raises the bar, supports Davido's birthday dream with about N6M - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
9 2023 Elections: Gbajabiamila meets Buhari, urges president to support direct primaries, sign electoral bill - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
10 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info