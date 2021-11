Yoruba Nation: FG wants to blackmail me — Akintoye Vanguard News - LEADER of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, Professor Banji Akintoye, yesterday, accused the Federal Government of recruiting some people within its fold to blackmail him and sabotage the Yoruba Nation ...



News Credibility Score: 99%