Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman Naija Loaded - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday said legalization of consumption of cannabis will take Nigeria back to it’s dark days. Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), the Chairman and Chief Executive of the agency, said this at an interactive ...



News Credibility Score: 99%