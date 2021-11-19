Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


7,315 Apply For FG’s 5,000 Housing Units In 1 Week
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The federal government has received 7,315 applications for its 5,000 housing units built under the National Housing Programme one week after the launch.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

7,315 Apply For Fg’s 5,000 Housing Units In 1 Week Hope for Nigeria:
7,315 Apply For Fg’s 5,000 Housing Units In 1 Week
Over 7000 Apply For FG’s 5,000 Housing Units In 1 Week TV360 Nigeria:
Over 7000 Apply For FG’s 5,000 Housing Units In 1 Week
7315 Nigerian workers apply for Nat’l Housing Programme – FG Champion Newspapers:
7315 Nigerian workers apply for Nat’l Housing Programme – FG


   More Picks
1 Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
4 Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 16 hours ago
6 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Fast rising young Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, drowns at the beach - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 "Men are just as much in need of celebration and support as women" - Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija writes as she celebrates International Men's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 How I lost a relationship with my prospective wife - Don Jazzy reveals (Video) - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
10 Interesting photos from the induction ceremony of 100- level theater arts students of Rivers State University - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info