Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It’s impossible to sack Super Eagles Coach Rohr because of $2m compensation clause on his contract agreement –Shehu Sani
News photo Julia Blaise Blog  - Senator Shehu Sani has disclosed that it will be close to impossibility to sack the now-underperforming coach of Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr.He said in a Twitter post on Friday that it will be impossible to sack Rohr because of the $2million compensation ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2022 World Cup: Why Gernot Rohr can’t be sacked – Shehu Sani Daily Post:
2022 World Cup: Why Gernot Rohr can’t be sacked – Shehu Sani
Why NFF can’t sack underperforming Gernot Rohr – Senator Sani The Herald:
Why NFF can’t sack underperforming Gernot Rohr – Senator Sani
2022 World Cup: Why Gernot Rohr can’t be sacked – Shehu Sani Nigerian Eye:
2022 World Cup: Why Gernot Rohr can’t be sacked – Shehu Sani
2022 World Cup: Why Gernot Rohr can’t be sacked – Shehu Sani My Celebrity & I:
2022 World Cup: Why Gernot Rohr can’t be sacked – Shehu Sani
Shehu Sanni: Why Rohr can’t be sacked Republican Nigeria:
Shehu Sanni: Why Rohr can’t be sacked
It’s impossible to sack Gernot Rohr, Senator Shehu Sani reveals why First Reports:
It’s impossible to sack Gernot Rohr, Senator Shehu Sani reveals why


   More Picks
1 Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down - Legit, 7 hours ago
3 Download Champion Sound By Davido Ft. Focalistic MP3 - GY Online NG, 21 hours ago
4 President Buhari signs Climate Change Bill: Here’s what you need to know - Mandy News, 22 hours ago
5 Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
9 Don Jazzy raises the bar, supports Davido's birthday dream with about N6M - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
10 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info