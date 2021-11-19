Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Over 73,000 Nigerians sign petition to jail Buhari over Lekki Massacre
News photo Republican Nigeria  - A petition by a socio-political activist, Reno Omokri against President Muhammadu Buhari over the alleged massacre of EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate during the October 20, 2020, protest, has received over 73,000 signatures from Nigerians both ...

