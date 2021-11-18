Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Odion Ighalo denies bribing his way back into the super Eagles, reveals role his pastor played in his return
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has revealed how his mum, pastor and Gernot Rohr influenced his return to the Super Eagles, denying claims he bribed his way back into the team.

&

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I didn’t bribe my way back to Eagles – Ighalo The Punch:
I didn’t bribe my way back to Eagles – Ighalo
Odion Ighalo denies bribing his way back into super Eagles Lailas News:
Odion Ighalo denies bribing his way back into super Eagles
FACT CHECK!!! Odion Ighalo Bribes His Way Back Into Super Eagles? The Genius Media:
FACT CHECK!!! Odion Ighalo Bribes His Way Back Into Super Eagles?
Odion Ighalo denies bribing his way back into the super Eagles, reveals role his pastor played in his return Within Nigeria:
Odion Ighalo denies bribing his way back into the super Eagles, reveals role his pastor played in his return


   More Picks
1 Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down - Legit, 4 hours ago
3 Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
6 Don Jazzy raises the bar, supports Davido's birthday dream with about N6M - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
7 2023 Elections: Gbajabiamila meets Buhari, urges president to support direct primaries, sign electoral bill - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
8 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
9 Download Champion Sound By Davido Ft. Focalistic MP3 - GY Online NG, 18 hours ago
10 'Nigerians are not intelligent' Kemi Olunloyo says as she claims Psquare never broke up - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info