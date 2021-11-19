Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Video: Ladipoe – Running Ft. Fireboy DML
Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian rapper and singer, Ladipoe is here with the official music video for his trending jam, “Running” featuring Fireboy DML. “Running” featuring Fireboy DML is the lead single from his las body work of art tagged, “Providence (EP)”. ‘ ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Video: Ladipoe – Running Ft. Fireboy DML The Dabigal Blog:
Video: Ladipoe – Running Ft. Fireboy DML
Video: Ladipoe – Running Ft. Fireboy DML Naija Parrot:
Video: Ladipoe – Running Ft. Fireboy DML
New Video: Ladipoe ft Fireboy DML - Running Kemi Filani Blog:
New Video: Ladipoe ft Fireboy DML - Running


   More Picks
1 Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
2 Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Court Quashes Money Laundering Charges Against Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia - The Will, 17 hours ago
4 Recruitment: Police Release Screening Dates, Venues for Constables - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
5 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 22 hours ago
7 Police arrest 3 alleged killers of 9 -year- old Destiny Peter in Rivers - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
8 After 10-Month Row, Emirates Now Keen on Flights to Nigeria - This Day, 5 hours ago
9 Fast rising young Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, drowns at the beach - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola flies solo in a massive private jet - My Celebrity & I, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info