Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fast rising young Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, drowns at the beach
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A fast rising Nigerian disc jockey and brand influencer who goes by the name DJ Michelle, has reportedly passed away. Unconfirmed report said she drowned at the beach.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rising DJ, Michelle Abesin, reportedly drowns in Lagos The Punch:
Rising DJ, Michelle Abesin, reportedly drowns in Lagos
Missing DJ Michelle Found On Lagos Beach After 24 Hours The Will:
Missing DJ Michelle Found On Lagos Beach After 24 Hours
Fast rising young Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, drowns at the beach My Celebrity & I:
Fast rising young Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, drowns at the beach
Nigerian DJ Reportedly Found Alive After 24hrs Of Drowning Talk Glitz:
Nigerian DJ Reportedly Found Alive After 24hrs Of Drowning


   More Picks
1 Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement - Channels Television, 5 hours ago
5 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
6 Ogun Assembly orders Nollywood actor’s arrest for parading self as monarch - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 "Men are just as much in need of celebration and support as women" - Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija writes as she celebrates International Men's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Man narrates how God saved him from getting burnt alive in a car accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info