Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man has expressed his frustration after he sent a Macbook Pro from London only for the receiver to find a doll when the package was opened in Nigeria. The man said he bought the laptop for over 700,000 Naira and sent to Nigeria through UPS. He added ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man in shock as MacBook Pro he sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria Yaba Left Online:
Man in shock as MacBook Pro he sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria
Man in shock as MacBook Pro he sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria Correct NG:
Man in shock as MacBook Pro he sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria
Man in Shock as Macbook Pro He Sent From London Turns to Doll upon Arrival in Nigeria Gist Lovers:
Man in Shock as Macbook Pro He Sent From London Turns to Doll upon Arrival in Nigeria
Man in shock as MacBook Pro he sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria Naija Parrot:
Man in shock as MacBook Pro he sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down - Legit, 7 hours ago
3 Download Champion Sound By Davido Ft. Focalistic MP3 - GY Online NG, 21 hours ago
4 President Buhari signs Climate Change Bill: Here’s what you need to know - Mandy News, 22 hours ago
5 Katsina bandits now use walkie-talkies for communication, kill 213 victims – SSG - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
9 Don Jazzy raises the bar, supports Davido's birthday dream with about N6M - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
10 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info