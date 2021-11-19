Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Interesting photos from the induction ceremony of 100- level theater arts students of Rivers State University
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Department of Theater Arts, Rivers state University recently had their induction ceremony for 100-level students. The photos taken from the ceremony have got people talking.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Induction Ceremony of 100- Level Theater Arts Students of Rivers Varsity 100-level students of the Department of Theatre Arts, Rivers State University at their induction ceremony.
The Info NG:
Interesting photos from the induction ceremony of 100 level theater arts students of Rivers State University
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Photos: Freshers induction ceremony of Theater Arts students of Rivers State University | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Kanyi Daily:
Photos Of Rivers State University Induction For 100-Level Theatre Arts
More Picks
1
Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down -
Legit,
11 hours ago
3
Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
5
Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement -
Channels Television,
4 hours ago
6
Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman -
Naija Loaded,
13 hours ago
7
Ogun Assembly orders Nollywood actor’s arrest for parading self as monarch -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
8
Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
"Men are just as much in need of celebration and support as women" - Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija writes as she celebrates International Men's Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Man narrates how God saved him from getting burnt alive in a car accident -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
