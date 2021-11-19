Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola flies solo in a massive private jet
News photo My Celebrity & I  - Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, flew solo in a massive private jet to Nigeria recently. The view from the jet is breathtaking.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Billionaire Femi Otedola flies solo in a massive private jet (video) Yaba Left Online:
Billionaire Femi Otedola flies solo in a massive private jet (video)
Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola Flies Alone In His Magnificent Private Jet (Video) The Info NG:
Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola Flies Alone In His Magnificent Private Jet (Video)
Femi Otedola Flies Alone In A Massive Private Jet (Photos, Video) Igbere TV News:
Femi Otedola Flies Alone In A Massive Private Jet (Photos, Video)
Billionaire Femi Otedola Flies Solo in a Massive Private Jet Gist Lovers:
Billionaire Femi Otedola Flies Solo in a Massive Private Jet
Salone:
WOW – Billionaire Femi Otedola Having A Great Time As He Flies Solo In A Massive Private Jet


   More Picks
1 Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don't understand why he is still managing Super Eagles - Orji Uzor Kalu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down - Legit, 10 hours ago
3 Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
5 Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
6 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
7 ''He died in front of me and our mother''- Aliko Dangote recounts how his brother, Sani, died - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Gov Abiodun nominates Ogungbade as Attorney General - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Ogun Assembly orders Nollywood actor’s arrest for parading self as monarch - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info