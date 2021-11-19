Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NAF ends 2021 NAF Safety Review Board, re-strategies on safety for enhanced air operations
Global Upfront  - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has ended its 2021 NAF Safety Review Board (SRB) meeting with a renewed commitment towards continual review and evaluation of key safety strategies affecting its operations to ensure it remains a credible reference point ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
2 Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Court Quashes Money Laundering Charges Against Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia - The Will, 17 hours ago
4 Recruitment: Police Release Screening Dates, Venues for Constables - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
5 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 22 hours ago
7 Police arrest 3 alleged killers of 9 -year- old Destiny Peter in Rivers - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
8 After 10-Month Row, Emirates Now Keen on Flights to Nigeria - This Day, 5 hours ago
9 Fast rising young Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, drowns at the beach - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola flies solo in a massive private jet - My Celebrity & I, 23 hours ago
