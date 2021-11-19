Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jealous Ghanaian lady is jailed for 14-years in the UK for scarring her boyfriend for life by pouring acid on him because she thought he was having an affair
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A jealous girlfriend who doused her sleeping boyfriend with acid because after she mistakenly thought he was having an affair, has been jailed for 14 years.

 

Esther Afrifa, 28 rep

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jealous Ghanaian lady jailed for 14-years in UK for pouring acid on her boyfriend Within Nigeria:
Jealous Ghanaian lady jailed for 14-years in UK for pouring acid on her boyfriend
Jealous Lady Pours Acid On Boyfriend After Thinking He Was Cheating, Jailed for 14-years in the UK (Photo) Tori News:
Jealous Lady Pours Acid On Boyfriend After Thinking He Was Cheating, Jailed for 14-years in the UK (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
2 Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Court Quashes Money Laundering Charges Against Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia - The Will, 17 hours ago
4 Recruitment: Police Release Screening Dates, Venues for Constables - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
5 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 22 hours ago
7 Police arrest 3 alleged killers of 9 -year- old Destiny Peter in Rivers - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
8 After 10-Month Row, Emirates Now Keen on Flights to Nigeria - This Day, 5 hours ago
9 Fast rising young Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, drowns at the beach - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola flies solo in a massive private jet - My Celebrity & I, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info