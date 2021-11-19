Singer Eazi Reacts as Girlfriend Temi Otedola Advises Women to Go “Get You a Yoruba Guy” Gist Lovers - Billionaire heiress Temi Otedola recently took to social media to advise women on the Nigerian tribe to date and marry from. in a tweet she put out on microblogging platform, Twitter, the actress and lifestyle vlogger told women to get a Yoruba man.



News Credibility Score: 30%