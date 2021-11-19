Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Stella Besin, a lady who says she's the sister of late disc jockey, DJ Michelle, has spoken about her death .
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: DJ Michelle Who Reportedly Drowned Found Alive Rising DJ, Michelle Abesin who reportedly drowned at a Lagos beach on Thursday has been found. Her sister, Stella had raised an alarm and claimed she had died in the early hours of Friday.
Yaba Left Online:
Update: “They all stood there and watched her drown” – DJ Michelle’s sister speaks out
The Dabigal Blog:
Update: “They all stood there and watched her drown” – DJ Michelle’s sister speaks out
Lailas News:
DJ Michelle is not dead (Video)
Naija Parrot:
Update: “They all stood there and watched her drown” – DJ Michelle’s sister speaks out
Glamsquad Magazine:
Popular Nigerian DJ Found Alive Hours After Being Reported Dead
Tori News:
"They All Stood There And Watched Her Drown" - DJ Michelle's Sister Cries Out
