Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Stella Besin, a lady who says she's the sister of  late disc jockey, DJ Michelle, has spoken about her death .

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: DJ Michelle Who Reportedly Drowned Found Alive Rising DJ, Michelle Abesin who reportedly drowned at a Lagos beach on Thursday has been found. Her sister, Stella had raised an alarm and claimed she had died in the early hours of Friday. The Punch:
PHOTOS: DJ Michelle Who Reportedly Drowned Found Alive Rising DJ, Michelle Abesin who reportedly drowned at a Lagos beach on Thursday has been found. Her sister, Stella had raised an alarm and claimed she had died in the early hours of Friday.
Update: “They all stood there and watched her drown” – DJ Michelle’s sister speaks out Yaba Left Online:
Update: “They all stood there and watched her drown” – DJ Michelle’s sister speaks out
Update: “They all stood there and watched her drown” – DJ Michelle’s sister speaks out The Dabigal Blog:
Update: “They all stood there and watched her drown” – DJ Michelle’s sister speaks out
DJ Michelle is not dead (Video) Lailas News:
DJ Michelle is not dead (Video)
Update: “They all stood there and watched her drown” – DJ Michelle’s sister speaks out Naija Parrot:
Update: “They all stood there and watched her drown” – DJ Michelle’s sister speaks out
Glamsquad Magazine:
Popular Nigerian DJ Found Alive Hours After Being Reported Dead
"They All Stood There And Watched Her Drown" - DJ Michelle Tori News:
"They All Stood There And Watched Her Drown" - DJ Michelle's Sister Cries Out


   More Picks
1 Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
4 Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 16 hours ago
6 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Fast rising young Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, drowns at the beach - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 "Men are just as much in need of celebration and support as women" - Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija writes as she celebrates International Men's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 How I lost a relationship with my prospective wife - Don Jazzy reveals (Video) - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
10 Interesting photos from the induction ceremony of 100- level theater arts students of Rivers State University - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info