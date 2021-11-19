Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo/Osun Customs Command generates N50.9bn in 10 months
News photo Vanguard News  - The OyoOsun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N50.98 billion between January and October 2021.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Customs Generates N50bn, Seizes Goods Worth N617mn In Oyo, Osun Inside Business Nigeria:
Customs Generates N50bn, Seizes Goods Worth N617mn In Oyo, Osun
Oyo/Osun Customs Command Generates N50.9bn in 10 Months Business Post Nigeria:
Oyo/Osun Customs Command Generates N50.9bn in 10 Months
Oyo/Osun Customs Command generates N50.9bn in 10 months News Diary Online:
Oyo/Osun Customs Command generates N50.9bn in 10 months
Oyo/Osun Customs Command generates N50.9bn in 10 months Maritime First Newspaper:
Oyo/Osun Customs Command generates N50.9bn in 10 months


   More Picks
1 Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
3 Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 19 hours ago
5 After 10-Month Row, Emirates Now Keen on Flights to Nigeria - This Day, 2 hours ago
6 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Fast rising young Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, drowns at the beach - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 "Men are just as much in need of celebration and support as women" - Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija writes as she celebrates International Men's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Man narrates how God saved him from getting burnt alive in a car accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Babangida, Abacha, Obasanjo Responsible For Attack On Nigerian Army – Femi Adesina - Naija News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info