Nigerian troops thwart ISWAP attempt to invade Damboa, eliminate scores Daily Nigerian - Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, OPHK, have dealt decisive blow to Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists in a failed attack on Damboa in Borno. The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema ...



News Credibility Score: 99%