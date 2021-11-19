Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Eric Abidal’s Wife Seeking Divorce Over Affair With Attack Victim Kheira Hamraoui
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Eric Abidal The Punch:
Eric Abidal's wife seeks divorce over alleged affair with PSG's Kheira Hamraoui
Eric Abidal The Nigeria Lawyer:
Eric Abidal's Wife Is Seeking Divorce After Frenchman Admits To Affair With Kheira Hamraoui
Eric Abidal Global Village Extra:
Eric Abidal's Wife Files For Divorce Over Links To PSG’s Hamraoui


   More Picks
1 Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
4 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
5 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 15 hours ago
6 Ogun Assembly orders Nollywood actor’s arrest for parading self as monarch - The Punch, 1 day ago
7 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Fast rising young Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, drowns at the beach - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 "Men are just as much in need of celebration and support as women" - Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija writes as she celebrates International Men's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Man narrates how God saved him from getting burnt alive in a car accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info