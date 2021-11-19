Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Residents Desert Imo Community Over Alleged Killing Of Civilians By Soldiers
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Residents of Orsu-Ihiteukwa community under Orsu Local Government Area in Imo State have been fleeing their homes over fear of being killed by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.
The soldiers are allegedly said to be on a mission to take out anyone ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

