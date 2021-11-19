Residents Desert Imo Community Over Alleged Killing Of Civilians By Soldiers

Residents of Orsu-Ihiteukwa community under Orsu Local Government Area in Imo State have been fleeing their homes over fear of being killed by soldiers of the Nigerian Army. The soldiers are allegedly said to be on a mission to take out anyone ...



