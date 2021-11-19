Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun 2022: No shaking, God is in control ― Oyetola
News photo Vanguard News  - By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reiterated his belief in God to take charge of his reelection bid in 2022.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun 2022: No shaking, God is in control - Oyetola | Politics | herald.ng The Herald:
Osun 2022: No shaking, God is in control - Oyetola | Politics | herald.ng
Osun 2022: No shaking, God is in control – Oyetola - P.M. News PM News:
Osun 2022: No shaking, God is in control – Oyetola - P.M. News
Osun 2022: God is in control, says Oyetola Republican Nigeria:
Osun 2022: God is in control, says Oyetola
God in control of my re-election bid – Gov. Oyetola The Point:
God in control of my re-election bid – Gov. Oyetola


   More Picks
1 Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement - Channels Television, 7 hours ago
5 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
6 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 12 hours ago
7 Ogun Assembly orders Nollywood actor’s arrest for parading self as monarch - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 "Men are just as much in need of celebration and support as women" - Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija writes as she celebrates International Men's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Man narrates how God saved him from getting burnt alive in a car accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info