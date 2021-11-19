Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


VIDEO: Davido Unlocks Visuals For 'Champion Sound' Feat. Focalistic
Not Just OK  - Nigerian international superstar Davido has released the official music video for 'Champion Sound' featuring South African raving act, Focalistic. The video was shot and directed by Dalia Dias. Artist Name: Davido Song Title: Champion Sound Featured ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Davido drops "Champion Sound" featuring Focalistic - P.M. News PM News:
Davido drops "Champion Sound" featuring Focalistic - P.M. News
Watch Davido New Video For ‘Champion Sound’ Featuring Focalistic Naija on Point:
Watch Davido New Video For ‘Champion Sound’ Featuring Focalistic
OFFICIAL: Davido ft. Jaguda.com:
OFFICIAL: Davido ft.
New Video: Davido ft. Kemi Filani Blog:
New Video: Davido ft.


   More Picks
1 Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
4 Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 16 hours ago
6 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Fast rising young Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, drowns at the beach - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 "Men are just as much in need of celebration and support as women" - Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija writes as she celebrates International Men's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 How I lost a relationship with my prospective wife - Don Jazzy reveals (Video) - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
10 Interesting photos from the induction ceremony of 100- level theater arts students of Rivers State University - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info