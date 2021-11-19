Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Matawalle reopens seven Zamfara livestock markets
News photo The Punch  - Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has announced the re-opening of additional markets in the state as an acid test to the relief of

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zamfara Re-opens Selected Livestock Markets Leadership:
Zamfara Re-opens Selected Livestock Markets
Matawalle reopens Zamfara livestock markets after 83 days Ripples Nigeria:
Matawalle reopens Zamfara livestock markets after 83 days
Gov. Matawalle reopens markets, says security improved in Zamfara Daily Nigerian:
Gov. Matawalle reopens markets, says security improved in Zamfara
Matawalle re-opens Zamfara’s livestock markets Within Nigeria:
Matawalle re-opens Zamfara’s livestock markets


   More Picks
1 Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
2 Recruitment: Police Release Screening Dates, Venues for Constables - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
3 Attempt to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria, Ohanaeze warns FG - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
4 Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 'Might give it all away', says Davido as donation exceeds N185m - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 24 hours ago
8 United Nigeria can only thrive on political stability, social security- Yahaya Bello - News Verge, 18 hours ago
9 After 10-Month Row, Emirates Now Keen on Flights to Nigeria - This Day, 6 hours ago
10 2023: PDP Will Nominate Presidential Candidate At Appropriate Time – Wike - Independent, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info