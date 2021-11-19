Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abdul Samad Rabiu’s ASR Africa Initiative Hands Over 150-Bed, N4bn Hospital To Nigeria Police
The Herald  - The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, FounderExecutive Chairman of BUA Group – has donated and handed over a newly built 150-bed hospital to the Nigerian Police in Abuja. The hospital, which is the ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Daily Nigerian:
AbdulSamad Rabiu builds N4billion hospital for Nigeria police
Society Gazette Nigeria:
FIRST OF ITS KIND: ABDUL SAMAD RABIU’S ASR AFRICA INITIATIVE HANDS OVER 4BIL NAIRA -150BED NATIONAL REFERENCE HOSPITAL DONATED TO THE POLICE IN ABUJA
Mega News:
FIRST OF ITS KIND: ABDUL SAMAD RABIU’S ASR AFRICA INITIATIVE HANDS OVER 4BN -150BED NATIONAL REFERENCE HOSPITAL DONATED TO THE POLICE IN ABUJA
The Capital:
Mr Talk & Do! Samad Rabiu’s ASR Africa Initiative Donates N4B-150Bed Hospital To The Nigerian Police In Abuja


