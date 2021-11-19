Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NASS Transmits Electoral Bill 2021 To President Buhari
The Trent  - President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Electoral Bill 2021, which was recently passed by the National Assembly.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

1 Oyingbo: Tinubu's daughter finally breaks silence, reveals why popular market was shut down - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Strike: FG promises to address ASUU’s basic demand within 7 days - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
5 Do YOu Agree Legalization Of Cannabis Will Take Nigeria To Dark Days – NDLEA Chairman - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
6 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 13 hours ago
7 Ogun Assembly orders Nollywood actor’s arrest for parading self as monarch - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 "Men are just as much in need of celebration and support as women" - Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija writes as she celebrates International Men's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Man narrates how God saved him from getting burnt alive in a car accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
