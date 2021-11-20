Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

The Lioness Of Lisabi: Bolanle Austen-Peters Secures Rights To Produce Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’s Biopic
Nigerian Entertainment Today  - Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions, on Friday, November 19, 2021, announced that it had secured the rights to produce a Biopic on the legendary Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti from the Estate of FRK. To…

1 Cute Abiola knowingly violated social media policy, will be punished –Navy - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 CBN confirms receipt of Kogi’s ‘hidden’ N19.3bn bailout funds, EFCC says - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
3 Blocking telecommunication network rescued 544 kidnapped victims in Zamfara - Matawalle - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan celebrates his 64th birthday in a private jet (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo - Daily Trust, 11 hours ago
6 Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss - The Point, 14 hours ago
7 I won’t sacrifice my career for marriage to Lateef Adedimeji –Adebimpe Oyebade - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Uruguay sack coach Tabarez after record-breaking 15-year run - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 APC only party that can bring devt to Nigeria – Buhari - The Herald, 15 hours ago
10 Mercy Eke provides N5m to help striving businesses scale - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
