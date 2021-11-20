Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

184million Naira in 48 hours?
The Guardian  - It is no news that this week, Afrobeats singer raised a whopping 184 million naira from fans and friends after he kicked off a fundraiser on Wednesday when he tweeted

Big Announcement! Davido Donates The 250 Million Naira From Friends To Orphange Too Xclusive:
Big Announcement! Davido Donates The 250 Million Naira From Friends To Orphange
All 200 million naira raised and personal 50 million naira all going to charity. "We rise by lifting others" is not just slang. Pulse Nigeria:
All 200 million naira raised and personal 50 million naira all going to charity. "We rise by lifting others" is not just slang.
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Crooner Davido Reveals What He Would Do With The Almost N200 Million Friends And Fans Gifted Him


