Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AfCFTA rolls out $10b fund as buffer for tariff loss
The Guardian  - African countries are losing $5 billion yearly as costs of currency convertibility, Secretary-General of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, has said.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria lose $5b annually on currency convertibility cost The Info Stride:
Nigeria lose $5b annually on currency convertibility cost
Nigeria, Others Lose $5b Annually On Currency Convertibility Cost The Street Journal:
Nigeria, Others Lose $5b Annually On Currency Convertibility Cost
Nigeria, others lose $5b annually on currency convertibility cost Friday Posts:
Nigeria, others lose $5b annually on currency convertibility cost


   More Picks
1 Time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had- Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 CBN confirms receipt of Kogi’s ‘hidden’ N19.3bn bailout funds, EFCC says - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
3 Premier League: Leicester City take on Chelsea, Liverpool host Arsenal - Daily Trust, 11 hours ago
4 Cute Abiola knowingly violated social media policy, will be punished –Navy - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Blocking telecommunication network rescued 544 kidnapped victims in Zamfara - Matawalle - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
7 Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss - The Point, 12 hours ago
8 I won’t sacrifice my career for marriage to Lateef Adedimeji –Adebimpe Oyebade - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Lawan: Political leaders should learn from Jonathan… he’s a unifier - The Cable, 1 day ago
10 Uruguay sack coach Tabarez after record-breaking 15-year run - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info