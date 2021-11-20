Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Eight illegal oil bunkers arrested in Ondo by Niger Delta security, surveillance, other security agencies
Vanguard News  - Eight suspected illegal oil bunkers have been arrested by the joint patrol team of the Niger Delta Security and Surveillance (NDSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State and the Police.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

