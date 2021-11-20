Revolt of “Repentant” Boko Haram Terrorists Proves My Point Notes From Atlanta - By Farooq A. KperogiTwitter: @farooqkperogiAFP, the French wire service, reported on November 18 that “Hundreds of Nigerian Boko Haram jihadists who are being held in a camp after surrendering to the military rioted on Wednesday to demand the right to ...



