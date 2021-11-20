Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido's donations rises to N192 million
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The donations made by friends and fans of singer, Davido, towards his birthday which comes up on Sunday, November 21, has risen to N192 million, almost closing up his target of N200 million. 

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Davido’s birthday donations rises to N192 million Lailas News:
Davido’s birthday donations rises to N192 million
Salone:
WOW – Davido’s birthday donations rises to N192 million
100 Million Challenge: Davido’s Donations Hits N192 Million, Set to Give It All Away Gist Lovers:
100 Million Challenge: Davido’s Donations Hits N192 Million, Set to Give It All Away


   More Picks
1 Time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had- Reno Omokri celebrates ex-president Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 64 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 CBN confirms receipt of Kogi’s ‘hidden’ N19.3bn bailout funds, EFCC says - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
3 Cute Abiola knowingly violated social media policy, will be punished –Navy - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Lawan: Political leaders should learn from Jonathan… he’s a unifier - The Cable, 23 hours ago
5 World Toilet Day: 46m Nigerians still defecate in the open, says UNICEF - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Uruguay sack coach Tabarez after record-breaking 15-year run - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo - Daily Trust, 8 hours ago
8 Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss - The Point, 11 hours ago
9 APC only party that can bring devt to Nigeria – Buhari - The Herald, 12 hours ago
10 Blocking telecommunication network rescued 544 kidnapped victims in Zamfara - Matawalle - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info