Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mercy Eke provides N5m to help striving businesses scale
News photo Vanguard News  - In what may be regarded as indigenous seed fund raising, reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has provided funding to the tune of N5,000,000.00 to a

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reality star, Mercy Eke gives out N5million to few business women (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Reality star, Mercy Eke gives out N5million to few business women (Video)
Mercy Eke Gifts N5million To A Few Business Women (Photos) Igbere TV News:
Mercy Eke Gifts N5million To A Few Business Women (Photos)
Mercy Eke Splashes N5m On Business Women Information Nigeria:
Mercy Eke Splashes N5m On Business Women
Reality star, Mercy Eke gives out N5million to a few business women Instablog 9ja:
Reality star, Mercy Eke gives out N5million to a few business women
Reality star, Mercy Eke gives out N5million to few business women (Video) Naija Parrot:
Reality star, Mercy Eke gives out N5million to few business women (Video)
Mercy Eke Foundation supports business owners with N5M (Video) Gist Reel:
Mercy Eke Foundation supports business owners with N5M (Video)


   More Picks
1 Cute Abiola knowingly violated social media policy, will be punished –Navy - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 CBN confirms receipt of Kogi’s ‘hidden’ N19.3bn bailout funds, EFCC says - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
3 Blocking telecommunication network rescued 544 kidnapped victims in Zamfara - Matawalle - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan celebrates his 64th birthday in a private jet (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Police kill gunman who disguised as mourner in Imo - Daily Trust, 11 hours ago
6 Train services resume today on Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan routes – NRC boss - The Point, 14 hours ago
7 I won’t sacrifice my career for marriage to Lateef Adedimeji –Adebimpe Oyebade - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Uruguay sack coach Tabarez after record-breaking 15-year run - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 APC only party that can bring devt to Nigeria – Buhari - The Herald, 15 hours ago
10 Mercy Eke provides N5m to help striving businesses scale - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info