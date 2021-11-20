Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Mercy Eke provides N5m to help striving businesses scale
Vanguard News
- In what may be regarded as indigenous seed fund raising, reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has provided funding to the tune of N5,000,000.00 to a
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Reality star, Mercy Eke gives out N5million to few business women (Video)
Igbere TV News:
Mercy Eke Gifts N5million To A Few Business Women (Photos)
Information Nigeria:
Mercy Eke Splashes N5m On Business Women
Instablog 9ja:
Reality star, Mercy Eke gives out N5million to a few business women
Naija Parrot:
Reality star, Mercy Eke gives out N5million to few business women (Video)
Gist Reel:
Mercy Eke Foundation supports business owners with N5M (Video)
