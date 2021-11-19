Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Eagles get disappointing position in latest FIFA ranking despite qualifying for World Cup playoffs
Legit  - According to the FIFA ranking, Nigeria remain in 36th position in the world and 5th in Africa despite qualifying for WC playoffs after 1-1 draw with Cape Verde.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles Maintain 36th Position In The World, Fifth Best In Africa Complete Sports:
FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles Maintain 36th Position In The World, Fifth Best In Africa
Super Eagles remain static in FIFA ranking The Sun:
Super Eagles remain static in FIFA ranking
Super Eagles Maintain 36th In The World FIFA Ranking Naija Loaded:
Super Eagles Maintain 36th In The World FIFA Ranking
Super Eagles of Nigeria static on FIFA ranking The Eagle Online:
Super Eagles of Nigeria static on FIFA ranking


   More Picks
1 Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
2 Attempt to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria, Ohanaeze warns FG - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
3 Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 'Might give it all away', says Davido as donation exceeds N185m - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 "I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. - Gboah, 24 hours ago
7 United Nigeria can only thrive on political stability, social security- Yahaya Bello - News Verge, 18 hours ago
8 After 10-Month Row, Emirates Now Keen on Flights to Nigeria - This Day, 6 hours ago
9 2023: PDP Will Nominate Presidential Candidate At Appropriate Time – Wike - Independent, 18 hours ago
10 No woman should get married without at least 10 million Naira savings - Gender equality activist, Solomon Buchi writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info