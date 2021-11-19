Post News
News at a Glance
Wema Bank officials from Lagos pay Davido a visit in Dubai after netting over N190M
Gist Reel
- Wema Bank officials from Lagos pay Davido a visit in Dubai after netting over N190M
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
N100m challenge: Wema Bank officials from Lagos visit Davido in Dubai
News Break:
Davido N1m Challenge: Wema Bank Pays Special Visit To Davido In Dubai
The Will:
Wema Bank Officials From Lagos Visit Davido In Dubai
Kanyi Daily:
Wema Bank Officials From Lagos Visits Davido In Dubai Over His N192m Donation
1st for Credible News:
WEMA Bank fly officials from Lagos to Dubai to meet Davido
More Picks
1
Blinken, Onyeama Sign New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
2
Attempt to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria, Ohanaeze warns FG -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
3
Update: "They all stood there and watched her drown" - DJ Michelle's sister speaks out -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
'Might give it all away', says Davido as donation exceeds N185m -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
5
Macbook Pro sent from London turns to doll upon arrival in Nigeria (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
"I Said My Life Have Ended" Comedian Princess Reveals What Funke Akindele Did To Her When Her Marriage Crashed. -
Gboah,
24 hours ago
7
United Nigeria can only thrive on political stability, social security- Yahaya Bello -
News Verge,
18 hours ago
8
After 10-Month Row, Emirates Now Keen on Flights to Nigeria -
This Day,
6 hours ago
9
2023: PDP Will Nominate Presidential Candidate At Appropriate Time – Wike -
Independent,
18 hours ago
10
No woman should get married without at least 10 million Naira savings - Gender equality activist, Solomon Buchi writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
